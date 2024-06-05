SSS to collect nearly P3M from 54 erring employers in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: The Social Security System (SSS) in Bicol is expecting to collect almost PHP3 million worth of unpaid contributions and penalties after issuing violation notices to 54 erring employers during the recent Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign in six provinces in the Bicol Region. In a media release on Wednesday, SSS vice president for Luzon Bicol Division Elenita Samblero said 27 of the 54 employers failed to remit the contributions of their 158 employees worth PHP2.15 million. She added that 27 other employers failed to register their businesses and report their workers to the SSS. 'Once these employers have registered their businesses and provided the necessary employment records to SSS, we can collect an additional contribution delinquency of around PHP814,730,' she said. Samblero said that if employers fail to remit employees' SSS contributions or do not report their workers to the SSS, their workers will miss the opportunity to enjoy the SSS benefits intended for them. She urged employed SSS members to be vigilant by regularly monitoring their contribution records through their My.SSS account to verify if their Social Security (SS) and Employees' Compensation (EC) contributions are remitted on time. 'If members discover discrepancies in their contribution records, do not hesitate to ask their company representatives why their SSS contributions are not updated. Should their employers fail to act on it, we advised them to file a non-remittance complaint with the nearest SSS branch,' Samblero said. Source: Philippines News Agency