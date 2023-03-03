SSS expands services in Cagayan de Oro villages

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The Social Security System (SSS) expanded Friday its services to the barangay level in this city after a successful pilot testing last month.

In a statement, the SSS Cagayan de Oro (SSS-CDO) branch said it opened its "E-Center" and "KaltaSSS" projects in Barangay 29 with branch head Antonio Fabia signing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with village chair Apolinar Bonete.

"They no longer need to go to the office anymore to transact personally; they can save money on their fare and their time lining up there," Fabia said.

The SSS is a state-run, social insurance program for workers in the private, professional, and informal sectors.

Fabia said the E-Center aims to assist village members in accessing the SSS website to avail of the agency’s services.

For the "KaltaSSS" program, employees or staff working in the barangay will be automatically enrolled in the SSS by deducting a portion of their salaries from the monthly contribution.

Fabia said barangay workers under "job order" contracts are secured of social pension even if they are not working as permanent government employees.

Bonete, meanwhile, said the expanded service of SSS-CDO will benefit not only the residents in Barangay 29 but also other non-residents of the city.

"Their transactions can be done here in Barangay 29. My gratitude to SSS that they have done this," he said.

Ira Levin Filoteo, SSS-CDO assistant branch head, said they are closely coordinating with all barangays in the city to adopt the SSS services in their areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency