SSS-Davao runs after delinquent employers

The Social Security System (SSS)-Davao branch is eyeing PHP3 million in collection from nine delinquent employers served with show cause orders during Wednesday's first implementation of the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) for this year. Mary Ellen Estoque, SSS acting vice president for Mindanao South 1 Division, said they have issued a notice for the delinquent employers and gave them a 15-day compliance period or face criminal prosecution. "We have served notice to the nine establishments and all of them accepted that they have delinquencies," she said in a press briefing. The violation of the establishments stemmed from the non-remittance of SSS contributions among its employees since 2022. The businesses of the delinquent employers include transport service, non-socialized wholesale trade, machine shop, wellness services, retail sale of liquefied petroleum gas and other fuel products, motor vehicle battery repair, and retail selling in non-specialized stores. "We have sent them notices and statements of account for the past several weeks, but they did not comply," Estoque said, adding they will be conducting 16 more RACE operations within the year. The RACE implementation aims to remind and instill awareness to the employers that they have statutory obligations to the SSS on behalf of their employees. "If their payments are posted, their employees can avail of the benefits immediately," Estoque said. Alnora Presbitero, acting SSS-Davao branch head, said the delinquent employers are urged to settle their legal obligation with the option to avail of the Contribution Penalty Condonation and Delinquency Management and Restructuring Program for business employers and regular installment program. "We identified employers who failed to pay the monthly contribution past due. We get the top 20 among the list of delinquent employers, and we identified nine," she said. Meanwhile, lawyer Patricia Nazareno of SSS Mindanao South 1 legal department, said the violators will be charged with violation of the SSS law. "Violation of the SSS law is a criminal offense. The penalty is six years and one day to 12 years imprisonment that is not subject to probation," she said. An employer deducting SSS payments from their employees without remitting them can be prosecuted for estafa, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency