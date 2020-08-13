SRA exec seeks release of P200-M for sugar workers

A Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) official is requesting the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to immediately release the production share of sugar workers that fall under the Binalbagan Sugar Company (BISCOM) milling district in Negros Occidental which is estimated at PHP200 million or more.

“We are about to start the next milling season but our workers have not received their share yet from the last milling season,” SRA Board Member, Atty. Emilio Yulo said.

Republic Act No. 809 or the Act to Regulate the Relations Among Persons Engaged in the Sugar Industry provides a three percent direct share to farm laborers from the total production in the milling district. Based on yearly produce, the amount is estimated at PHP200 million or more, Yulo said.

“This is usually given June or July to provide our workers with funds in time for school opening. Now that school opening has been delayed to August, it does not mean that DOLE will release the funds later than usual,” he added.

Especially with the crisis brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Yulo said the funds will help alleviate the plight of sugar farm workers and spur economic activity as well in southern Negros particularly in the city of Himamaylan and the towns of Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Isabela, and Hinigaran.

Yulo added that last year, “DOLE also delayed the release of the labor’s share and I hope they have it ready this time since classes will start soon”.

Meanwhile, Yulo said they are now in the process of drafting the guidelines for sugar migrant workers that will be coming in from Negros Oriental starting next month.

Yulo met with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) representatives from the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental at the border town of Mabinay last Tuesday to discuss health protocols and requirements needed to bring in migrant workers from the Oriental side when the milling season starts come September.

“We will submit the guidelines for the approval of the two governors by early next week and disseminate the same to all planters’ associations and local government units where these migrant workers will be situated,” he said.

Most farmworkers in Negros Oriental helped out in the early part of the milling season here as their season usually starts by December yet, Yulo added.

Present in that meeting were 6th District Board Member, Jeffrey Tubola, Zephard Caelian, and Ian de la Cruz of the PDRRMO Negros Occidental, Bimbo Miraflor (PIO), and Myla Mae Abellana (Tourism Officer) for Negros Oriental, among others.

Also present were Kabankalan City DRRM Head, Judson Cabalatungan; Kabankalan CHO, Dr. Elizabeth Junto; Negros Oriental PDRRMO Head. Adrian Sedillo; and Executive Asst. Angelo Tiongson.

