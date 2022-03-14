﻿Sports, social gatherings now allowed in Camiguin

The province of Camiguin has eased its restrictions on sports and social gatherings under Alert Level 1.

During the “Serbisyong PPR” radio program Friday evening, Governor Jurdin Jesus Romualdo said sports and other gatherings such as fiesta celebrations will be allowed beginning Saturday but under minimum public health protocols.

“When you play any sports, please bring your vaccination cards. if you’re not vaccinated, you can’t play,” he said in the vernacular.

Romualdo said the vaccination card requirement is also extended to spectators.

When attending fiestas and religious gatherings, the venues can be occupied at full capacity as long as the participants have vaccination cards as well.

If monitoring teams find out that mass gatherings violate the vaccination card requirement, the events will be stopped.

Romualdo will also meet with the president of the cockfighting derby association to set rules for a derby on March 19.

Despite the ease in restrictions, Romualdo reminded residents and tourists to wear face masks, observe social distancing, and frequently wash hands.

As of March 11, the province has no active Covid-19 case.

Source: Philippines News Agency