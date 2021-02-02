Sports regulating bodies say non-pro leagues still not allowed

The two government agencies overseeing Philippine sports reiterated anew the restrictions for sports leagues looking to resume amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

This after a new grassroots basketball league named the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) was formed last week.

“In line with the PSC-GAB-DOH (Philippine Sports Commission-Games and Amusements Board-DOH Department of Health) JAO (joint administrative order) No. 2020-0001 and in accordance with the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of the Community Quarantine in the Philippines released by the IATF-MEID (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases), non-professional sporting events such as tournaments, competitive events, and athletic meets shall not be permitted,” the PSC-GAB-DOH joint statement released on Monday said.

Founded by Romeo Ebdane with well-known youth basketball coach Ron Camara as the first commissioner, the BPBL looks to open shop as soon as amateur club sports events will be allowed to push through.

In fact, the league has already set up its debut tournament format with four age groups, the main event being the under-18 division.

The PSC, which is in charge of amateur sports, and GAB, which oversees professional sports, as well as DOH have long been reiterating that all non-professional sports events can only resume once the Covid-19 vaccine arrives.

“Considering that an effective vaccine for Covid-19 has not yet been made available, it follows that the implementation of this Joint Administrative Order shall remain in effect, until and unless amended or revoked. Thus, PSC, GAB, and DOH shall continue to adhere to the provisions of this JAO to help the government’s effort to curb the possible transmission of multiple Covid-19 variants, without compromising the welfare of our amateur and professional athletes and GAB-regulated sports associations whose livelihood largely depend on the conduct of professional sports competitions,” the joint statement added.

The first batch of vaccines is expected to be delivered later this month.

A letter from the PSC, GAB, and DOH has been sent to the BPBL’s office in Quezon City giving the new league 15 days to explain why it has already put up a backbone for its inaugural staging.

However, in a statement on Jan. 27, Camara said that the league will adhere to government guidelines.

“Hindi po tayo mag-uumpisa ng liga ng walang pahintulot ng IATF o ng gobyerno (We will not start the league without permission from the IATF or the government),” Camara said.