SPORTS DAY AT NATIONAL STADIUM TO INSPIRE THE MAKING OF CHAMPIONS

The Youth and Sports Ministry’s (KBS) proposal to offer the use of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) for free to all schools can make sports days a real ‘big stage’ experience for students.

National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang said the possibility will give students a new experience on a real athletics field and pave the way for them to aspire to become national athletes.

“The atmosphere of a real stadium can raise the spirit of students in sports. So, with the offer of SNBJ and two more stadiums (Jalan Duta Sports Complex and Bukit Kiara Sports Complex), I believe the government’s move can also give rise to new athletes,” he told Bernama today.

On July 25, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced the initiative of the Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) to give a special offer to all schools to use SNBJ for free for two years, specifically for the organisation of sports days.

Hannah reportedly said PSM also offered free use of two other venues, Jalan Duta Sports Complex and Bukit Kiara Sports Complex to schools.

Aminuddin hopes KBS can expand the initiative to all Peninsula states, Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, PSM chief executive officer Mohd Faidz Sanusi, when contacted, said several schools have expressed an interest in using SNBJ for their sports day, adding that PSM would issue guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) regarding the use of the venues tomorrow.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency