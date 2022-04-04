Sportradar Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (the “Company”), the leading global technology company enabling next generation engagement in sports, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.sportradar. com/financials-filings/sec- filings or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a paper copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investor.relations@sportradar. com or by post to Sportradar Group AG, Feldlistrasse 2, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,900 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

