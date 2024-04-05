SPNB, AMANAHRAYA SEAL DEAL TO HELP RMR OWNERS

PUTRAJAYA: April 5 (Bernama) - Owners of the People Friendly Homes (RMR) under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Malaysia (SPNB) will automatically be offered Amanah Raya Berhad (AmanahRaya) legacy planning products such as estate planning (will) and wealth management (hibah) services. An agreement on this collaboration between SPNB and AmanahRaya was signed in Putrajaya today. It was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, SPNB chairman Datuk Husam Musa and AmanahRaya chairman Tan Sri Idrus Harun. The agreement was signed by AmanahRaya Group managing director Ahmad Feizal Sulaiman Khan and SPNB acting chief executive officer Zahanuddin Kamarudin. Meanwhile, Husam, in a joint statement issued by SPNB and AmanahRaya, said the collaboration will provide added value to SPNB's products, especially RMR, and benefit owners to ensure ownership of their property by their heirs with a payment as low as RM1,000. "SPNB will build 3,500 units of RMR this year and up to today, i t has built 66,195 units across the country," he said. Meanwhile, Idrus said the initiative aims to give exposure to Malaysians about the importance of planning their estate and managing their wealth to ensure their inheritance to the rightful heirs and recipients. AmanahRaya and SPNB are fully government-owned agencies under the Minister of Finance Incorporated. The RMR programme was introduced to help those with a household income below RM 5,000 who do not have a house or live in a dilapidated house but have land to build their own house. Source: BERNAMA News Agency