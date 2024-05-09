PUTRAJAYA, The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination results will be announced on May 27, the Education Ministry (MOE) said today. In a statement, it said SPM candidates can obtain the results from their respective schools beginning at 10 am on that day. The result slips of private candidates will be sent to them by post, or the candidates can contact the State Education Department where they registered for the examination, it said. Additionally, candidates can check their results online at myresultspm.moe.gov.my from 10 am on May 27 until 6 pm on June 2. They can also get a summary of their results through short messaging service (SMS) by typing 'SPMICNoIndexNo' and sending it to 15888. This SMS system will be activated from 10 am on May 27 until 6 pm on June 2. A total of 395,870 candidates registered for SPM 2023. Source: BERNAMA News Agency