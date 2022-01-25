Spiking Receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award

Spiking received Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award for two consecutive years.Spiking garnered 1,716 verified reviews with an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.0.Feefo recognizes businesses who deliver exceptional experiences to real customers.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spiking, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-powered stock-trading insights and education platform, has received the Gold Trusted Service Award from Feefo, an independent UK-based customer service and reviews company.

“The Trusted Service Awards recognise companies who go above and beyond to provide the very best customer experience,” said Tony Whebel, CEO at Feefo.

Since 2014, Feefo has recognised businesses who deliver exceptional experiences, using feedback from real customers. The Trusted Service Awards are unique as they are based purely on feedback from real customers. This means only businesses who are truly committed to outstanding customer service receive the award. Since 2020, Spiking has garnered 1,716 verified reviews with an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.0.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from Feefo, especially after a year where we have all had to adapt to the pandemic, while still delivering the highest quality of service, education and data analysis to our community. The award recognises our efforts to listen, understand and respond to all our customers so we can empower them to build generational wealth through our Spiking.com platform.” – Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking.

Unlike other platforms that profit off trading volume, Spiking generates revenue through educating users on how to leverage its proprietary trading data to build generational wealth. The platform offers four styles of trading education:

Courses around how to decipher the universe of trading whales Guides based on investment styles: passive, active, political or activist Masterclasses based on trading time frame: daily, monthly, quarterly, yearly Lessons based on Dr. Clemen Chiang’s trading concept for his hedge fund

“I look forward to continue building the Spiking community to prosper together through data, education and the power of community,” said Dr. Chiang.

About Spiking

Spiking is Singapore’s first financial-technology and educational app that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal trading insights.

Launched in 2016, Spiking aims to help traders see how reputable investors buy and sell shares in the stock market.

Since its launch, Spiking has established itself as the top stock trading education platform that incorporates AI for the use of legal insider trading. Spiking uses proprietary data to track transactions and lets traders stand on the shoulders of industry giants.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Spiking

Address: 7 Temasek Boulevard,

#12-02A Suntec Tower One,

Singapore 038987

Email: info@spiking.com

Website: https://www.spiking. com

For all media queries, please contact:

Chi-an Chang

Financial PR

Telephone: +65-64382990

Email: spikingteam@ financialpr.com.sg

