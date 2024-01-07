Spiker Kim Kianna Dy moves to PLDT

MANILA: PLDT has acquired former F2 Logistics star Kim Kianna Dy to boost its campaign in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League season. Dy, one of the country's best opposite hitters, will be joining former Cargo Movers Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo and reunite with their ex-La Salle teammate, Mika Reyes. The 28-year-old Dy said playing for a new team is a learning experience for her, Baron, and Fajardo. "Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that's when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates," Dy said in a PLDT press statement released on Sunday. "Knowing that there's still so much to learn inspires me to thrive and work harder. It's going to take a lot of hard work, but I hope we can meet the expectations set for us here in PLDT," added the 2021 Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League Most Valuable Player. The High Speed Hitters are hoping to make a breakthrough this year with the acquisition of Dy, who missed t he entire 2nd All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury sustained during the Invitational Conference. Dy will form a formidable 1-2 punch alongside Filipino-Canadian outside spiker Savannah Davison, who had an impressive debut with the High Speed Hitters in the season-ending conference, where they finished fifth with a 7-4 record. Source: Philippines News Agency