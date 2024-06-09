SPE EXPRESSWAY DECLARED SAFE, NO STRUCTURAL CRACKS

KUALA LUMPUR: The public need not worry about using the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) along Jalan Cheras as it is safe, with no structural cracks, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said. Giving this assurance, Nanta said nevertheless, crack monitoring devices would be installed immediately on the flyover structure at Jalan Cheras to monitor any potential movement. He said installing these devices is a proactive measure to ensure the structure's safety, even though expert and engineering reports yesterday confirmed no issues or cracks in the structure. 'We are fully satisfied with the expert reports, which show no problems with the structure. I have seen it myself; the alleged cracks are not present, and the road is safe to use. 'However, with these devices installed, we will continue to monitor the situation with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) over the next few weeks for any signs of movement or actual cracks, so we can receive early warnings,' he said. Nanta was speaking to r eporters after inspecting the SPE flyover structure using a skylift, accompanied by LLM director-general Datuk Ir. Sazali Harun. Yesterday, an X account holder expressed concern over potential cracks on the flyover based on two photos allegedly taken last April and this month. Nanta responded to the X post by directing LLM and the SPE concessionaire to conduct an immediate inspection and assessment at the location. The ministry later issued a brief statement, confirming that investigations found only black lines, which are construction joints from earlier concrete work. The SPE, fully opened on Nov 3 last year, features three-lane dual carriageways and seven flyovers. It is is divided into four main sections: Kerinchi - Salak (Section 1), Salak - Pandan (Section 2), Pandan - Setiawangsa (Section 3) and Setiawangsa - Taman Melati (Section 4), covering a total distance of 20.7 kilometres. It connects to several other highways, such as the Skim Penyuraian Trafik Kuala Lumpur Barat (SPRINT), the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) and others to enhance network efficiency and reduce congestion in the capital. Source: BERNAMA News Agency