Spartans Triumph Over Indio Bravos, Advance to PCAP Online Chess Semifinals

Cavite – The Cavite Spartans emerged victorious against the Manila Indio Bravos with a score of 14.5-6.5, advancing to the Northern Division semifinals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) online tournament.

According to Philippines News Agency, the matches, played on Chess.com on Wednesday night, saw the Spartans secure 4.5 points in the blitz game, with notable performances by Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin (Board 2), Woman International Master Bernadette Galas (Board 3), Alexis Emil Maribao (Board 5), Ricky Batcho (Board 6), and a draw by FIDE Master Carlos Edgardo Garma (Board 4).

In the rapid game segment, Cavite continued its dominance with Sorokin, Galas, Batcho, and Maribao each scoring two points, while GM Rogelio "Joey" Antonio Jr. (Board 4) and Aena GM Voltaire Marc Paraguya (Board 7) contributed one point apiece, leading to a 10-4 victory. Cavite also had success in the second leg, winning 13-8, including a 4-3 win in the blitz and a 9-5 victory in the rapid game. Contributions in this leg came from Sorokin, WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego, and Renie Malupa, while Salcedo and Antonio secured half points in the blitz game.

The Spartans are now set to face the San Juan Predators on Saturday in the semifinals. In other matches, Laguna-PECA defeated Isabela Knights of Alexander in the Armageddon tie-breaker match, 2-1, setting up a semifinal clash with the Pasig City King Pirates. The Southern division saw Davao Durianburg Stallions overcome RCM Cebu Niños, 15.5-5.5, to meet Toledo-Xignex Trojans next. Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates also advanced, beating Mindoro Tamaraws 2-1 in the Armageddon tie-breaker, and will now face Iloilo Kisela Knights.

The PCAP, led by President Paul Elauria and supported by San Miguel Corp., Ayala Land, Buenaviel, and PCWorx, is sanctioned by the Games and Amusement Board chaired by Richard Clarin.