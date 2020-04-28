Spanish nat’l who violated ECQ rules faces criminal raps

Criminal charges were filed before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday against a foreigner who figured in an altercation with a police officer for failing to comply with quarantine regulations.

The local police filed charges of direct assault, resistance, and disobedience to a person in authority, unjust vexation, violation of Makati City Ordinance No. 2000-089 for failing to wear a face mask against Spanish national Javier Parra.

In a cellular phone video footage, Senior Master Sgt. Roland Von Madrona, assigned at Sub-Station 5, Central Police Station, was shown struggling with a shirtless Parra who resisted arrest during the incident inside the Dasmariñas Village on Sunday.

Before the incident, another footage showed Parra on the street outside his house cursing at Madrona after the latter purportedly asked the foreigner’s Filipino maid why she was not wearing a face mask while gardening.

City police chief, Col. Rogelio Simon, welcomed the charges filed against the foreigner.

“This is a warning to abusive foreigners,” Simon said in a statement.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said they are already coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to check the status of Parra.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it supports Senator Panfilo Lacson’s call for the BI to conduct an investigation and possible deportation proceedings against Parra.

“Despite that incident of verbal and direct assault on a police officer, the PNP will continue to enforce laws and local ordinances that govern strict implementation of ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) and GCQ (general community quarantine) in all jurisdictions including gated communities when so requested by barangay and village authorities,” PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement.

Banac said to uphold transparency and accountability, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will proceed with its investigation of the incident, purposely to determine whether or not the police operational procedures were observed.

“The current efforts of the Philippine government to protect the lives of its citizens by containing the spread of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) through the ECQ are in accordance with basic human rights principles. To be protected from the adverse health and socio-economic impacts of the virus is a human right of every Filipino citizen which the Philippine government intends to fulfill at all cost,” he added. Source: Philippines News Agency