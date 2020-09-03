Southern Leyte’s 1st modern slaughterhouse to open soon

The first modern slaughterhouse in Southern Leyte is set to open once the training of personnel who will run the facility is completed.

In a statement on Thursday, provincial veterinarian Francisco Cabarrubias said the facility in Tabugon village in Liloan town will be the first slaughterhouse in the province to meet the double-A standard of the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

“We are just completing the perimeter fence of the facility and waiting for representatives of NMIS to conduct the training of personnel before its operation this September,” he added.

The municipality of Liloan funded the construction of the facility, while the equipment and accessories amounting to PHP1.48 million were provided by the provincial government.

Cabarrubias said a similar NMIS-compliant slaughterhouse in Hinunangan town is now under construction and three others in Malitbog, Tomas Oppus, and Bontoc will follow.

“In the next few years, the vision is that all the slaughterhouses in the province’s 18 towns and one city will conform to the NMIS standard for a clean and spacious butchering service,” he added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government will also build 10 “hogstel” facilities in different sites for its livelihood program to farmers and fishermen displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabarrubias said a “hogstel” has 10 rooms, each room enough to house five pigs to be raised by an individual beneficiary until sold.

The project sites are in the village of Manalog in Hinunangan town, Ambao in Hinundayan, Look in Anahawan, Samoje in San Juan, Bogasong in Libagon, Buenavista in Bontoc, Bogo in Tomas Oppus, Cabul-anonan in Malitbog, Bungan in Padre Burgos, and Hantag in Maasin City.

“The months of August and September were devoted for the bidding and construction of hogstels and November and December will be the purchasing of piglets,” Cabarrubias said.

The provincial government will also provide the inputs or feeds for the first cycle, and once the raised hogs are sold, the initial capital (cost of inputs and piglets) will be returned, while the profit will be used by the beneficiary as starting capital for the following cycles.

“Recipients of this program were screened by the respective local agricultural offices to ensure that they are residents displaced by the pandemic. They must also be between 21 to 59 years old, who belong to the agriculture or fisheries sector, and are willing and able to work,” Cabarrubias said.

He added they will also closely coordinate with businessmen for the marketing of pigs at a price of not less than PHP110 per kilo.

Source: Philippines News Agency