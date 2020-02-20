Southern Leyte resident under watch for Covid 19

A patient from Southern Leyte with recent travel history to Hong Kong is now under close watch by health workers for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

Department of Health regional information officer John Paul Roca said on Thursday the 42 year old female arrived in the Philippines on Feb. 11 via Cebu and reached her hometown in Southern Leyte on Feb. 15 with no apparent complaint or symptoms.

DOH regional office here has reported about the new patient under investigation (PUI) just five days after health authorities announced the release from confinement of 16 out of 17 PUIs after they tested negative for Covid 19.

She was home quarantined for five days under the monitoring of the rural health unit staff. On Feb. 18 she complains of body weakness and personally requested to be admitted to our referral hospital on the same date, Roca said in a phone interview.

On Feb. 19, she had an episode of epigastric pain associated with one episode of vomiting, no fever and with normal vital signs. Currently, the patient, who is in good condition, is now confined at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in this city.

Since Covid 19 affected the country, the DOH here already recorded 17 PUIs and 11 persons under monitoring (PUM). Sixteen PUIs have already been discharged.

On Thursday, the DOH field office added two additional PUMs for Covid 19. They are a 35 year old male from Southern Leyte and a 24 year old female from Leyte who recently traveled to Hong Kong. Both persons are asymptomatic.

Based on the surveillance of the office there is a significant decrease in cases of PUI in the region for almost a week now, Roca said.

However, the department will continue to do all interventions in mitigating and preventing the risk of infection and local transmission. Besides, the office is also in active collaboration with concerned agencies and local government units in terms of monitoring, reporting, and identifying cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency