﻿Southern Leyte kids get ready-to-use therapeutic food

Typhoon Odette’s victims in Southern Leyte have been receiving ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to curb acute malnutrition arising from scarcity of nutritious food after the disaster.

National Nutrition Council (NNC) Eastern Visayas regional nutrition program coordinator Catalino Dotollo said on Thursday RUTF commodities have been provided in Maasin City and all 18 towns in the province.

“Health and nutrition workers have been distributing these RUTF to parents or caregivers in the rural health units and during home visits as the threat of wasting grows worse during times of emergencies and disasters,” Dotollo said in a phone interview.

For children suffering moderate acute malnutrition, a family gets a sachet for 90 days and for those with severe acute malnutrition, two sachets are provided for three months.

RUTF is an energy-dense, mineral- and vitamin-enriched food that requires no preparation and is specifically designed to treat severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

The food has a similar nutrient composition to F-100 therapeutic milk, which is used to treat SAM in hospitals, according to the global health learning website.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEFF) described the food as a peanut-based paste that does not require refrigeration and stays fresh for up to two years.

No mixing with potentially contaminated water is required. Each packet comes ready to use.

Days after Typhoon Odette’s landfall on Dec. 16, 202, authorities rushed to prevent a possible rise in malnutrition cases in Southern Leyte.

In 2020, Southern Leyte listed 1,238 underweight and severely underweight children, accounting for only five percent of 0 to 5 years old children.

In terms of stunting, some 2,775 children were identified, or just 11.2 percent of the population.

The province has been noted as the best in lowering malnutrition and stunting prevalence for several years at the regional and national levels.

