South Negros Intensifies Monitoring of Migratory Birds Amid Avian Flu Concerns

Sipalay City - In an effort to prevent avian influenza outbreaks, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) of South Negros is heightening surveillance of migratory birds in Sipalay City, a known hotspot for these seasonal visitors. Dr. Placeda Lemana, the provincial veterinarian, detailed the ongoing efforts in a recent interview, highlighting the winter season as a critical time for monitoring due to increased bird migration from December to February. The PVO's proactive measures include extensive surveillance and blood sample collection of birds and fowls in the area, which are then analyzed by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry.

According to Philippines News Agency, Negros Occidental remains free of bird flu, maintaining stringent restrictions on poultry and related products from Luzon and Mindanao, where outbreaks have been reported. The provincial government has enforced a ban on the entry of live birds and poultry products for over a year, with exceptions for certain items like day-old chicks and hatching eggs, provided they come with necessary certifications from the PVO. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson emphasized the importance of these measures in an executive order, aiming to protect both the PHP8-billion poultry industry and public health.