South Negros evacuees return home, receive P1.4-M aid from DSWD

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Western Visayas (DSWD-6) has distributed PHP1.4 million in relief assistance to residents affected by the armed encounters between government troops and communist rebels in Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City in southern Negros Occidental over the weekend.

Data from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) showed some 822 individuals from 283 families sought shelter in the village-covered court on Saturday night and returned home before noon on Monday.

In a report, the DSWD-6 said each family received food packs, hygiene and family kits aside from the initial food and non-food assistance as well as psychosocial aid provided by the barangay council and the city government.

“The DSWD Field Office 6 and the local government unit (LGU) are closely working together for further assistance needed by the internally displaced persons,” it added.

The affected families were evacuated from five sitios (sub-villages), including Mananawin, Pag-imuhan, Nabalikan, Hinapunan and Pitgong after the clash broke out on Saturday afternoon and was followed by another the next morning.

The latter resulted in three casualties on the side of the New People’s Army, whose 15 fighters were engaged by Philippine Army's 94th Infantry Battalion troops in a 20-minute gun battle in Sitio Bugne.

In a separate report, the 303rd Infantry Brigade (303rd IBde) said the evacuees also received assistance from the Office of the Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, non-government organizations, and socio-civic groups.

Col. Orlando Edralin, commander of 303rd IBde, said the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police and LGU did their best to ensure that the displaced residents were able to return home safely after the village had been cleared of the presence and threats of communist terrorists.

Source: Philippines News Agency