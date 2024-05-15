BACOLOD CITY: The City of Kabankalan in Negros Occidental is ready to deputize some 135 individuals as community-based environmental law enforcers (CBELEs) across eight identified barangays. Their deputization is expected later this month after completing the three-day environmental law enforcement and paralegal training conducted by the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) last week. On Wednesday, Maria Elena San Jose, head of the PEMO Technical Support Services Division, said Mayor Benjie Miranda will issue an executive order to deputize them as CBELEs. 'We are hoping for the mayor's EO to be issued this month,' she said in an interview. San Jose said the CBELEs, comprised mostly of new recruits, will be assigned as deputy environment and natural resources officers and wildlife enforcement officers in forest, upland, coastal, and local conservation areas. The training, funded by the local government unit through the City Planning and Development Office, equipped the participants from eight b arangays, including Da-an Banua, Tan-awan, Karul-an, Tagukon, Inapoy, Camingawan, Tampalon, and Oringao, with comprehensive knowledge of environmental and natural resources laws. They also learned about the importance of conservation, protection, and rehabilitation of the environment using the integrated environmental management approach and gained insights into the impact of climate change on gender and the environment. Source: Philippines News Agency