South Korea Expresses Concern, Offers Condolences Over Marawi Bombing

Manila – The South Korean Embassy in Manila has expressed deep concern and extended condolences following the recent bombing at Mindanao State University's gym in Marawi City, which resulted in four deaths and 50 injuries. South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa conveyed Seoul's stance during a reception at his residence in Makati. He emphasized that violence against civilians is intolerable under any circumstances.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ambassador Lee expressed solidarity with the Philippine government and its people, offering heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. The bombing has drawn international condemnation, with several countries, including Japan, France, Ireland, China, Israel, the United States, and the European Union, denouncing the attack.

On December 4, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that attacks against innocent citizens are unacceptable for any reason and firmly condemned terrorism in all forms. Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi stated that Japan remains committed to supporting the peace process in Mindanao, acknowledging the region's stability as integral to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.