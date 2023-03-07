South Cotabato declared avian influenza-free

South Cotabato regained its Avian Influenza (AI) free status after approval from the Department of Agriculture (DA), the provincial veterinary (PVET) office said Tuesday.

Dr. Flora Bigot, PVET chief, said the DA declaration came out on Feb. 27 but was received by their office only on Monday afternoon after a massive AI surveillance in the province last month.

Bigot said they have consistently conducted disinfection at the AI-affected barangays in the province before the DA declaration.

She said the AI-free status means fewer constraints in the movement of poultry and poultry products from the province.

'As long (as) they (poultry growers) will comply with the requirements, there will be lighter restrictions in the transportation, and our poultry products will be accepted in other provinces and regions,' Bigot said.

Nevertheless, she appealed to residents 'not to be complacent' and report immediately suspected AI cases to the office.

'I would like to reiterate (to South Cotabateños): report any incident of poultry problems or diseases because we want to diagnose it immediately, as early detection and action will lighten our problem,' Bigot said.

The first cases of AI were first detected in chickens and ducks in the towns of Sto. Niño and Tantangan in February last year.

'On Feb. 2022 alone, at least 80,000 of layer chickens were depopulated during the onslaught of AI in Tantangan municipality,' she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency