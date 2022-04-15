SourceLess Blockchain participated at Vinitaly in partnership with Qommodity and Fabio Cordella

Vinitaly is an international wine competition and exposition that is held annually in April in Verona city, region of Veneto, in northeast Italy. The event is exclusively for wine professionals, featuring an average of 3,000 wines from several dozen countries.

VERONA, Italy, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year SourceLess Blockchain, together with Qommodity, had the honor to participate together with Fabio Cordella‘s Wine of the Champions, a wine collection dedicated to the best players in the world, among which we mention Ronaldinho, Ivan Zamorano, Fabrizio Miccoli, Wesley Sneijder, Roberto Carlos, Vincent Candela, Diego Lugano, Marcos Cafu, Márcio Amoroso, Clemente Russo, Marco Matterazzi, Seba Frey and Amauri.

Fabio Cordella is an Italian sports director and businessman. He was the sporting director of Budapest Honved FC, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Treviso FC and Africa Sports d’Abidjan respectively. He is also the founder of Fabio Cordella Cantine.

More details about Fabio Cordella can be found at www.fabiocordella.com

Qommodity was represented by Alfred Latschenberger, in his position as business developer and project manager. Qommodity is the transparent and cutting-edge technology for monetization of natural resource assets through blockchain technology carried by QAA and QAAA. These resources reach from precious metals like gold, silver, copper, coltan, etc. to precious stones like diamonds, emeralds, but also freshwater deposits, new technology for renewable energy and waste solutions and agricultural assets.

More details about Qommodity can be found at www.qommodity.io

SourceLess Blockchain, the next stage in the web’s evolution, was founded by Alexandru Stratulat a Blockchain Architect & DLT Software Engineer with an impressive track record in his expertise. At the Vinitaly event in Verona, representatives of SourceLess were Bogdan Voinea and Iulian Bondari.

SourceLess is a revolutionary technology that uses Distributed Ledger, Peer-to-Peer connections and Str.domains as the account identifier to connect every human and every existing Blockchain, in a Web3 platform, creating the first World Wide Blockchain under SourceLess Platform.

Bogdan Voinea, co-founder of SourceLess, is a businessman with a unique vision combined with extensive experience in business development.

Iulian Bondari, co-founder of SourceLess, is an expert in advertising production, web and graphic design.

More details about SourceLess Blockchain can be found at www.sourceless.io.

The collaboration between SourceLess and Qommodity will continue towards a strategic alliance for the development of the Qommodity Blockchain and the expansion and monetization of natural resources. Fabio Cordella as commercial director of Qommodity and owner of The Wine of The Campions will continue through a close partnership together at multiple (technology) events. The biggest event of 2022 will be held in Dubai and will be called “SourceLess Blockchain Dubai Week”.

We are assured that these technology partnerships will open new strategic and visionary horizons for a better and more prosperous future for everyone.

Contact:

Iulian Bondari

iulian@sourceless.io

Related Images



Image 1: SourceLess Blockchain participated at Vinitaly in partnership with Qommodity and Fabio Cordella

From left to right: Bogdan Voinea, Iulian Bondari, Alfred Latschenberger, Fabio Cordella

