Son of Sultan Kudarat town mayor, pal slain in gun attack

COTABATO CITY: Two persons were killed while two others were hurt in a gun attack Tuesday night at Lutayan town, Sultan Kudarat province, police said Wednesday.

Capt. Leonel Delasan, Lutayan police chief, said the 6:30 p.m. Tuesday shooting at the town’s public market left dead Datu Naga Mangudadatu, 30, of Barangay Tamnag, Lutayan, and son of town Mayor Pax Mangudadatu.

Also killed was Dennis Hadji Daup, 25, a resident of Mangudadatu town in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Mangudadatu was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Koronadal City while his friend Daup expired while undergoing treatment.

Injured by stray bullets were Watari Kalim, 34, and an 11-year-old boy, both residents of Barangay Paitan, Mangudadatu town.

Delasan said the slain Mangudadatu was at his business establishment in the town market when shot by the suspects who were earlier seen onboard a pick-up vehicle.

Police are still investigating the inciden

Source: Philippines News Agency