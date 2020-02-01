Some clouds, rains over PH due to northeast monsoon

MANILA -- Mild weather will prevail over the country on Saturday, with some clouds and light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.

In its early morning news bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas regions, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, will experience cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

There will be moderate to strong winds headed northeast over the entire archipelago, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters at 2.1 meters to 4 meters.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 19C to 29C; Baguio City, 10C to 20C; Puerto Princesa City, 24C to 32C; Metro Cebu, 24C to 30C; Metro Davao, 25C to 33C; and Zamboanga City, 22C to 34C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency