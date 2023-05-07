SOME 2,000 PEOPLE GET RM500 HAJ POCKET MONEY FROM PAHANG GOV’T

Almost 2,000 prospective pilgrims in Pahang have received aid of RM500 each for them to perform their haj this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the government was giving out this RM1 million aid for the first time because of the state’s strong financial performance.

“This aid can at least ease their burden and insyaAllah, we will continue in the future depending on the state government’s financial position.

“Normally, once we have started an initiative we will continue. This time it is RM500 but the aid may be higher next year,” he said after opening a haj course and presenting the aid here today.

Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government would also supply food packs to the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, teacher Azlina Adam, 53, who will perform the pilgrimage with her husband Ahmad Omar, 54, and their children, Nur Amira Faeezah, 16, and Muhammad Amar Faeez, 21, is grateful for being chosen to perform the haj and for receiving the aid.

Azlina, who lives in Jengka, Maran, praised the effort by the state government to help pilgrims and said she would spend the money wisely in her haj preparations.

Another recipient, Parinah Dolah, 75, who was accompanied by her eldest daughter Hamimah Roslan, 56, considered the donation as an unexpected blessing.

“This is the first time I will perform the haj. It was a joy to receive a phone call from Tabung Haji during the fasting month. Thanks also to the state government for this aid. I will use it in the Holy Land later," said Parinah, who lives in Muadzam Shah, Rompin.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency