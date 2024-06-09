SOMBRE ATMOSPHERE AS CRASH VICTIM HASNATUL ADILAH HASSAN LAID TO REST

ALOR GAJAH, A sombre atmosphere enveloped the funeral of Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, who tragically lost her life in an accident on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pahang early today. Hasnatul Adilah, the Deputy Principal 1 of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram, was laid to rest at 8.50 pm at the Tangki Air Cemetery here. Her remains arrived at 6.43 pm and were prayed over by about 300 mourners, led by her fourth son, Muzaffar Shah Saifullizan, 19, at 7.48 pm at the Al-Muhtadi Mosque in Ramuan China Besar. Her fifth child and youngest son, Farouq, 12, who was involved in the accident, was also seen being physically supported by family members to attend his mother's funeral. Present at the ceremony were State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transportation Committee chairman, Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer, and the state financial officer performing the duties of the State Secretary, Datuk Salhah Salleh. Meanwhile, the youngest brother of the deceased, Major Mohd Hafizuddin, 37, said he learned about his eldest sister's passing at 4.30 am today and last met her during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday. Mohd Hafizuddin, stationed at a military camp in Sungai Petani, Kedah, expressed deep regret over not being able to see his sister during his recent vacation home two weeks ago. 'We were very close. Usually, whenever I return home, I meet my sister, but this time I didn't get the chance. "I cried throughout the journey from Kedah to here because I was heartbroken over losing my sister, the eldest of six siblings,' he said tearfully. The accident claimed three lives - Hasnatul Adilah, bus driver Hadi Asyraf Mat Idris, 29, and Hamzah Ahmad, 60. The bus, carrying 39 passengers including two drivers, overturned on a roadside slope after losing control and colliding with a trailer transporting steel coils. The passengers, mostly teachers from SK Jeram, Masjid Tanah, and their children, were on their way to Terengganu for a benchmarking programme. Source: BERNAMA News Agency