Solving Critical Sensing and Perception Challenges, Join LeddarTech at Three Major International Events in October 2021

LeddarTech’s Wheel-E Robot

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to continue its participation in several digital and in-person events during the month of October as both an exhibitor and presenter. These virtual and live events will showcase LeddarTech’s comprehensive end-to-end technology platforms, which enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility markets. These featured solutions include the LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and the cost-effective, scalable LiDAR development platform based on patented LeddarEngine™ technology.

“The acceleration of autonomous driving depends heavily on the collaboration of like-minded professionals and our teams are excited to present, exhibit, and network at these upcoming events,” stated Daniel Aitken, VP of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech.

ITS World Congress – October 11-15 ( L ive in Hamburg, Germany)

Featuring a LeddarTech demonstration of a selection of ITS LiDAR modules that have been adopted around the world.

The ITS World Congress is the world’s largest and most prominent event focused on smart mobility and the digitalization of transportation. Every year, this event celebrates the advancement of smart mobility as they underline the importance of intelligent transport systems (ITS). For 2021, ITS World will include live, interactive, and thought-provoking sessions where industry experts present the latest developments in ITS, showcasing and demonstrating cutting-edge technology within the event’s spacious exhibition space. The event will also include technical tours and live demonstration opportunities.

LeddarTech will be an active part of the Quebec delegation alongside Investissement Québec and Propulsion Québec.

When: October 11-15, 2021

Where: The Hamburg Messe & Congress Center

Register here.

Autotech Council Science Fair – October 14-15 (Live & Online)

Featuring a LeddarTech demonstration of the LeddarEngine, which comprises the LCA3 SoC, and proprietary signal processing software that delivers the range, resolution, and detection performance required to support the highest levels of autonomous driving for a wide variety of vehicles. Also displayed at this event is our curbside detection robot vehicle, the Wheel-E™, which highlights the features of the LeddarTech development platform.

Autotech Council’s Annual Science Fair is a once-a-year opportunity for technology companies to introduce their innovations to strategy, R&D, scouting, and partnership executives from across the mobility industry. This year, the Science Fair is a dual-format online and onsite event where car makers, vendors, startups, academics, and investors promote their innovations, products, and co-development projects in a show-and-tell format.

When: October 14-15, 2021

Where: Milpitas (California) & online

Register here.

Arm DevSummit – October 19-21 (Virtual)

Featuring Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech as panelist with Arm, Continental, and Amazon

The Arm DevSummit 2021 is a three-day virtual conference that serves up insights into the latest technology trends and allows the participants an opportunity to enhance skills in technical sessions and hands-on workshops while also providing the ability to network with like-minded software developers and hardware designers. Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech, will join panelists from Arm, Amazon, and Continental for an engaging panel discussion where experts offer insights into how automakers have embraced a more centralized computing strategy, replacing scores of microcontrollers and microprocessors with fewer but more powerful SoCs. With these zonal processors, the car can truly become software defined. This panel discussion will explore this transformation while sharing the challenges and opportunities that come with bringing more flexible, pervasive intelligence to cars.

Featured panel: “Buckle Up – The Software-Defined Car Is Here”

When: October 20, 2021, 12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. EST

Register here.

For a complete list of LeddarTech’s upcoming live and virtual events, please visit leddartech.com/events.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 70d41a88-ac06-4e91-86ff- 03bbaa381ebf