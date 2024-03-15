Solons seek protection of Pinoy seafarers amid Aden, Red Sea attacks

MANILA: A group of lawmakers has filed a resolution urging the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to engage with concerned international actors and authorities for the adoption of appropriate measures that will ensure the safety of Filipino seafarers amid the ongoing attacks of commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. House Resolution (HR) No. 1651 is in response to recent incidents, including the March 6 missile strike on the M/V True Confidence off the Yemeni Coast, which resulted in the death of two Filipino crew members, and the hostage-taking of Filipino seafarers aboard the Galaxy Leader cargo ship by Houthi armed groups,In a press statement Friday, Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo said in a statement Friday. HR 1651, filed Thursday night, pointed out the growing consensus among seafarer organizations that the areas in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden are unsafe for transit due to the escalating conflict, considering the continuous attacks on co mmercial vessels by Houthi forces since October 2023. Through the resolution, the proponents acknowledged the challenges faced by shipowners in providing adequate protection for vessels and crew, and called on maritime stakeholders, concerned United Nations organizations, and government agencies to implement effective safety measures without delay. According to Salo, the resolution echoes the sentiments of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) and the Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP). It also urges shipowners to divert vessels from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until the safety of seafarers can be guaranteed, he added. "We stand in solidarity with our seafarers and their families in the face of these grave threats," Salo said, emphasizing the importance of 'swift and decisive action' to protect those who risk their lives at sea for their families, in particular, and for the country, in general. HR 1651 was principally sponsored by Reps. Salo, Salva dor Pleyto (Bulacan, 6th District), Khymer Adan Olaso (Zamboanga City, 1st District), Felimon Espares (Coop Natcco), Presley De Jesus (Philreca), and Lex Anthony Cris Colada (AAMBIS-OWA). Source: Philippines News Agency