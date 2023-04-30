Solons propose creation of add’l NLRC division in Davao

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte on Sunday underscored the importance of creating an additional division in the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) to further improve the quasi-judicial body's handling of labor cases. Duterte and Rep. Eric Yap of the lone district of Benguet have filed House Bill (HB) No. 4958, establishing an additional division in the NLRC 'in support of its mission to resolve labor disputes in the fairest, quickest, least expensive and most effective way possible.' The bill seeks to increase the NLRC divisions from eight to nine. Under the Labor Code of the Philippines, the NLRC's first to sixth divisions shall located in Metro Manila, the seventh is based in Cebu and the eighth in Cagayan de Oro. Under HB 4958, the additional ninth division will be located in Davao to handle cases in Mindanao. Once enacted into law, the proposed measure would provide for three additional NLRC commissioners, bringing the total number of the Commission's members to 27, including the chairperson. NLRC's 2021 Performance Report maintained a high disposition rate and significantly reduced pending cases. The Commission posted an overall output of 32,433 cases for compulsory arbitration of which 24,262 are original cases from the Regional Arbitration Branches (RABs) and 8,171 are appealed cases from the Commission Proper. Of the NLRC's 98 percent overall target, the RABs and the Commission Proper were able to dispose of 27,754, which translates into an 86 percent accomplishment rate. However, on the percentage of cases resolved within three months from the filing or receipt of complaints, the RABs were able to accomplish only 38 percent of its 69 percent target for 2021. The NLRC is a quasi-judicial body attached to the Department of Labor and Employment. It is mandated to decide on labor and management disputes through compulsory arbitration and alternative modes of dispute resolution. The current eight divisions of the NLRC are composed of three members each - the presiding commissioner from the government and two other members representing the workers' and employers' sectors.

Source: Philippines News Agency