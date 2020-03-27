Solons extend birthday wishes to PRRD

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives have extended their well-wishes for President Rodrigo Duterte to celebrate his 75th birthday on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez wished President Duterte long life and excellent health during these trying times as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“I join the nation in extending our warmest greetings to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on his 75th birth anniversary on March 28. In these times of great peril and difficulty, I pray that the Great Almighty will continue to bless our President with excellent health and immense wisdom for decision-making,” Romualdez said.

“May the good Lord also clothe him and his family with His protective mantle so that the President can have peace of mind in leading our people out of this crisis,” he added.

Romualdez expressed confidence that the President would be fully equipped with “greater vigor and mental endurance” in addressing the public health emergency.

“Rest assured that I, as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, will fight side-by-side with our President in this great battle against the coronavirus disease-19 (Covid-19) pandemic. With the people’s support, we will not falter,” he added.

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., meanwhile, said Filipinos are “so fortunate and blessed” to have a strong leader like President Duterte.

“Happy birthday Mr. President. The country is great and strong again because of your no-nonsense brand of leadership. We are solidly behind your advocacies and thrusts against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption,” said Barzaga.

Duterte signed on Tuesday Republic Act (RA) 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which grants him special powers to solve the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The Bayanihan to Heal As One Act gives Duterte authority to realign the government’s national budget and savings to better respond to the Covid-19 national emergency.

It gives Duterte authority to facilitate the immediate testing of persons under investigation (PUIs) and monitoring (PUMs), and direct establishments to house health workers, serve as quarantine areas, or relief and aid distribution venues.

Duterte will also have authority to expedite the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits and other medical equipment, ensure that there will be no delays in the donation, acceptance, and distribution of health items, and liberalize the grant of incentives for the manufacture and importation of critical and needed equipment.

It also provides subsidies to low-income households, implement an expanded and enhanced Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) for those affected by the quarantine. Source: Philippines News Agency