Solons call for unity, kindness this Christmas season

MANILA: Lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Monday called for unity and kindness this Christmas season. House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said Christmas is a season of unity that transcends political divisions. "As we gather with our loved ones during this joyous season, let us reflect on the true spirit of Christmas that transcends political affiliations and unites us in shared warmth and compassion. Let Christmas serve as a reminder that beyond political discourse, we are bound by our shared commitment to serve the people and uphold the values that define our great nation," Dalipe said in a statement. House Assistant Majority Leader and PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles said the holiday should be a reminder to continue to spread love amid all the negativity, hate and anger. "As we spend time with our family and our loved ones, let us not forget the reason we celebrate Christmas: to share the love of Jesus Christ and show our devotion to our faith and our commitment to serve our nati on and our people," Nograles said. "We should remain generous and kind and act in the likeness of Christ everyday of our lives for He is our Savior and we lift and do all things through Him. Merry, merry Christmas and may everyone have a bigger, more pleasant, fulfilling and brighter 2024!," she added. AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee said he would continue to advocate for stable jobs, fair wages, adequate food and good health for all. "Lagi po nating alalahanin at isabuhay ang diwa ng Pasko -- ang pagmamahalan, pagbibigayan, at malasakit para sa isa't isa (Let's all remember to live up to the true spirit of Christmas -- love, generosity, and compassion)," Lee said. Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, said the "precious gift of family" should be cherished this festive season. "In every shared laugh, every shared meal, we weave stronger bonds that hold our families together. Let these moments remind us of the love and warmth that family brings into our lives, a love that is our truest treasure," he said. Romualdez said Christmas is also a time of giving, not just of material gifts, but of kindness and compassion. "In every gift shared, a thread of hope is woven into the fabric of our community. Let us embrace the spirit of Bayanihan, reaching out to our neighbors, and spreading joy to those in need. In doing so, we light up the lives of others, just as the parols light up our sky," he said. "Together, let's carry this spirit of unity and love into the New Year," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency