Solons bat for youth activity center in every barangay

MANILA: Two members of the House of Representatives are proposing the establishment of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) hubs in each barangay to serve as a workplace for youth officials, as well as an activity center for their events. 4Ps Party-list Rep. JC Abalos and Sultan Kudarat 1st District Rep. Princess Rihan Sakaluran jointly filed House Bill No. 9712, which proposes a dedicated space for SK officials where they can "effectively, efficiently, and successfully" perform their duties and responsibilities, according to a news release on Tuesday. An estimated 42,001 newly elected SK chairpersons and 294,007 SK Kagawad (councilors assumed office after the Oct. 30 elections. Aside from elected SK officers, there are 84,002 treasurers and secretaries who comprise 420,010 Sangguniang Kabataan officials nationwide. "The majority of these SK officials do not have their own building to formally conduct their meetings to discuss and plan for their youth constituents on matters like health, education, economic empowerm ent, social inclusion and equity, security, governance, active citizenship, environment, and global mobility," they said. The bill provides that the proposed SK hubs in every barangay nationwide will serve as their offices for discharging their official functions, such as youth-oriented programs, activities, and projects. The lawmakers said the hubs shall also serve as dedicated space to facilitate the "cultivation of independence and personal responsibility, allowing youth to effectively manage their environment, resources, and time -- an essential skill set, especially in the role of being a public servant; and as dynamic venues for the planning and execution of youth-centric programs, events, and initiatives." "We envision these SK Hubs will become a venue and vibrant platform for the articulation of youth concerns and aspirations," they said. Source: Philippines News Agency