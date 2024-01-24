Solon wishes BARMM more developments as it celebrates anniversary

MANILA: A senator stressed on Wednesday the importance of collaboration in maintaining the inclusivity, sustainability, and progress of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda made the call as BARMM celebrates its 5th Founding Anniversary from Jan. 21 to 26. "Let us rededicate ourselves. Let us work together as Bangsamoro and Filipinos, leaders, and citizens," she said. The lawmaker envisions BARMM to be a place where every voice is heard, every culture is celebrated, and everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Resources, Legarda said, should be used wisely to protect the environment and create a better future for incoming generations. She said innovation can also fuel the region's growth, entrepreneurship, and education. Legarda recalled the efforts made for the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law which was long awaited due to struggle from decades of conflict. "Today, as we celebrate BARMM's anniversary, let us remember the sacrifices made, and the dreams we hold dear. We extend our warm felicitations to the Bangsamoro people on the observance of the five-year anniversary of the Bangsamoro government," she said. The rehabilitation of Marawi City, Legarda cited, needs to be pursued and fast-tracked being a "testament to our collective commitment to rebuilding lives and fostering a sense of community that transcends the challenges we have faced." Legarda serves as the co-chairperson of the Senate contingent of the Philippine Congress - Bangsamoro Parliament Forum which has been working to establish intergovernmental relations through legislation and collaboration in pursuit of peace in BARMM. Source: Philippines News Agency