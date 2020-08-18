Solon warns vs. removal of P10-B tourism infra fund

A party-list lawmaker on Tuesday warned that the reallocation of the PHP10-billion fund for tourism infrastructure under the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One (Bayanihan 2) Act would deprive the industry with jobs for its displaced workers and the economy with a national income of around PHP35 billion.

COOP-NATCCO Rep. Sabiniano Canama, chair of the House Committee on Cooperative Development, said transferring the PHP10-billion tourism infrastructure fund to a financing program would cut off immediate relief to thousands of displaced workers in the tourism industry and hand out working capital loans to a “favored few”.

Industry players, as well as former Tourism Secretaries, have been pushing for the allocation of the tourism recovery fund under Bayanihan 2 to the Department of Tourism (DOT) itself, and not to the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

Canama pointed out that what workers need now are jobs, which can be provided by infrastructure investments, given its high multiplier effects of creating employment, generating new businesses, and stimulating consumer demand.

Canama also argued that providing loans to big companies in the tourism sector is not even a priority at this time because even with the transition to the new normal, tourists would still be wary over going out and traveling for leisure.

“Even if they are able to secure the money they want, what good would that do to starving workers and their families? Who would dare go to resorts and vacation spots with the threat of the pandemic still among us? Tourism workers need jobs now, not later when these big firms have finally decided what to do with the working capital they will receive,” Canama said.

The House version of Bayanihan 2 allocates PHP10 billion to TIEZA, while the Senate version provides the funding to the DOT itself in the form of loan assistance.

The two chambers have convened a bicameral conference committee to resolve the differences in their respective versions of the bill.

Canama noted that various tourism enterprises could also take out low-interest loans from a PHP51-billion allocation for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the House version of Bayanihan 2.

Canama, however, expressed dismay that DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat had even told the bicameral conference committee that if the PHP10-billion fund would go to TIEZA, then it would be better for the Congress to allocate or give the amount instead to other sectors.

In her Aug.12, 2020 letter to legislators, Romulo-Puyat said: “If Congress deems it best not to give the whole amount to our tourism stakeholders, it can be allocated to other programs of other departments that would directly address public health current crisis instead of allocating it to TIEZA for infrastructure.”

“With this statement, Puyat has, first, admitted that other sectors other than the tourism industry also need help; and second, adopted a bothersome stand against TIEZA considering that she is the chairperson of its board,” Canama said.

Source: Philippines News Agency