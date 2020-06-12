Solon wants to promote green, blue economies in infra program

Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda is pushing for green and blue economy approaches in the administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program to achieve sustainable development.

During an online streaming of “Stories for a Better Normal: Pandemic and Climate Pathways” on Thursday, Legarda said it is high time for the government to pursue a holistic approach in its infrastructure program, which translates into the establishment of bike lanes, sidewalks, and other sustainable mobility initiatives.

A green economy approach is a low carbon, resource-efficient, and socially equitable with an end-goal of reducing ecosystem degradation. Meanwhile, a blue economy approach focuses on coastal and marine resources.

“What we want now is nothing less than the liberation of the 88 percent of Metro Manila households who, because they do not have the fortune of owning cars, remain imprisoned by the lack of inclusive sustainable mobility options,” Legarda said.

“And as long as we in government prioritize the minority, which is only 12 percent of households who own cars, how can we call ourselves free?” she added.

She was referring to the study that 88 percent of households in Metro Manila and the rest of the Greater Manila Area do not own cars, while only the remaining 12 percent own at least one.

“The words dignified, fair, and equitable should be applied to bikers and pedestrians. The roads are our common areas, which must be shared with people who cannot afford a million-peso car. Those who walk five or more kilometers have rights just like anyone who can afford a car,” said Legarda.

In May, the House Committee on Transportation approved a proposal promoting the use of bicycles as a mode of transportation, including the protection of the riders’ rights and their safety on roads, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bicycles are considered as a safer alternative for the “new normal” as the threat of the coronavirus disease pandemic persists.

Source: Philippines News Agency