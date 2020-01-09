Solon wants to deter crimes in parking areas

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives is calling for the passage of a measure seeking to protect consumers against security threats in parking spaces, as well as regulate the imposition of unreasonable and exorbitant parking fees.

Valenzuela Rep. Wes Gatchalian made the call on Thursday after ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Rowena Taduran fell prey to basag-kotse thieves, who ransacked her sports utility vehicle while it was parked at a Quezon City mall.

Gatchalian said House Bill No. 3262 seeks to mandate business owners and operators of parking enterprises to maintain and provide security in the parking spaces of their establishments.

The bill will hold establishment owners accountable for loss or damage of property suffered by a customer while their vehicle is parked inside these parking spaces by prohibiting operators from invoking a waiver of liability.

Gatchalian said business establishments usually waive any responsibility to whatever happens to a customer's vehicle while parked inside their parking structures.

Ang lumabas po sa dalawang public hearing noong mga nakaraang buwan ay whenever you park your vehicle in an establishment, like malls, hotels, or hospitals, makikita natin doon sa ticket na may fine print na nakasulat na the establishment is not responsible for anything na mangyari sa inyong sasakyan (Based on two public hearings conducted in the past months, whenever you park your vehicle in an establishment, like malls, hotels or hospitals, there's usually a statement in fine print on tickets that the establishment is not responsible for anything that will happen to your vehicle), Gatchalian said.

Or nakasulat din po minsan doon sa parking spaces na 'park at your own risk. Doon sa mga hearing namin, napag-usapan namin na ano pa 'yong point na nagbabayad ka ng parking fee kung ang mga consumer natin ay hindi natin pinoprotektahan? (There is also sometimes a sign in parking spaces stating 'park at your own risk.' In our hearings, we've discussed 'what's the point of paying a parking fee if our consumers are not protected'?), he added.

The lawmaker cited Philippine National Police data showing that a total of 1,007 basag-kotse incidents have been reported from 2016 to October 2019.

He noted that no mall owner or parking operator has ever been held liable for the damage and loss suffered by their patrons despite charging exorbitant fees.

Gatchalian said another objective of the bill is to standardize parking fees across different shopping malls, buildings, and other business establishments.

The bill standardizes parking fees to PHP40 for the first eight hours, with an additional PHP10 charge for the succeeding hours. An overnight parking fee of PHP100 will be charged per vehicle.

The measure also proposes a waiver of the parking fee of customers who have purchased at least PHP1,000 worth of goods or services, provided that they have used the parking space for not more than three hours.

Source: Philippines News Agency