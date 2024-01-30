Solon wants senior citizens’ purchase booklets scrapped

MANILA: House of Representatives Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo on Tuesday called for the scrapping of the purchase booklets as a requirement for the elderly to avail of a 20 percent discount for medicines and groceries. Tulfo, representative of the ACT-CIS Party-list, made this remark during the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on the implementation and policies that provide discounts and incentives for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). 'I think we have to go away with the booklet because this is useless and an additional burden to senior citizens,' he said. Tulfo said senior citizen identification should be enough for the elderly to avail of the discount. 'Pangalawa sir, this is an insult to all the senior citizens kasi parang tinitingnan ng mga merchants ng mga business establishment na mga manloloko ang mga senior citizen natin kaya they have to own a booklet. (Secondly sir, this is an insult to all the senior citizens because it's like the merchants of business establ ishments look down on them as cheaters and that they need to own a booklet),' he said. Tulfo said the majority of the senior citizens tend to forget their booklet, a good and sufficient reason for business establishments to refuse or deny them the sought discount. He said he personally witnessed several times that some senior citizens needed to return home, no matter how far it is, just to get the forgotten purchase booklet, which is normally a part of their 'senior moments.' 'This is full of crap, kailangan po siguro nating i-review itong law (maybe we need to review this law), once and for all. Kasi parang namamalimos ang mga senior citizen (Because it's like senior citizens are begging),' he said. United Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay agreed with Tulfo's suggestion to abolish the booklet. 'I find it useless na ipakita ang (to show the) booklet,' she said. House Committee on Ways and Means chairperson, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, said the purchase booklets for senior citizens i s not necessary. 'I agree (with Congressman Erwin Tulfo), with that, we will increase the membership of the TWG (technical working group) crafting the new law on senior citizens and PWDs. Rep. Erwin can join anytime with the TWG that is writing the new law,' Salceda said. Tulfo also echoed the suggestion of Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo to review and create a new policy for senior citizen discounts regarding online delivery services and ride-hailing applications. 'The law was passed more than 10 years ago. Naglabasan lamang itong mga Grab at mga hailing companies na ito during pandemic so hindi sila naisama sa batas natin (These Grab and hailing companies came out only during the pandemic. So, they are not covered by our law),' he said. 'So, there is really something wrong with this law and we have to review this law.' Source: Philippines News Agency