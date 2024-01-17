Solon wants public involved in legislative process

MANILA: A senator reiterated on Wednesday the need for the public to be allowed to participate in the legislative process, whether to amend or enact new laws, through online platforms. Under Senate Bill No. 2344 or the Crowdsourcing in Legislative Policymaking Act filed by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, individuals or groups will be allowed to engage in crowdsourcing and post or submit their inputs and comments to the committee deliberating on a bill through social media or online portals of the Senate and the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO). 'Sa ilalim ng panukalang ito, maaari silang lumahok sa legislative process -- mula sa First Reading, Second Reading at Third Reading -- sa pamamagitan ng crowdsourcing (Under this measure, they can participate in the legislative process -- from First Reading, Second Reading and Third Reading -- through crowdsourcing),' Estrada said. The public can submit their comments within 15 working days after the filing of a bill in the Senate or after its First Reading , which shall be part of the inputs to be discussed during the committee deliberations. On the Second Reading, the public shall be given three working days to submit their comments, and in the Third Reading, another three working days are allotted to the public for their inputs. Estrada said the PLLO website will be tasked to provide an online platform where people can start a campaign or petition to review, amend, repeal a law, or create a bill. He said the result may be transmitted to any member of both Houses of Congress for appropriate action. The PLLO shall also provide an online crowdsourcing feedback report of the actions taken. 'Noong kasagsagan ng pandemya, naging virtual ang lahat, pati ang pagpapasa ng batas at dito nakita natin na lumalahok ang mga resource persons sa mga pagdinig sa Senado o committee hearings (During the height of the pandemic, everything became virtual, including passage of laws and we saw resource persons are participating in Senate or committee hearings),' the seasoned l awmaker noted. Estrada believes that the evolution of the Information and Communications Techcnology, which enables people to reach and connect, should be harnessed for the benefit of good governance and people participation. The lawmaker said the bill will help broaden the reach of Congress and provide channels that will help lawmakers prioritize the issues and problems that need to be addressed, solicit ways how to solve them and obtain feedback on the implemented solutions and policies. Source: Philippines News Agency