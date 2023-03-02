Solon wants February declared ‘Buwan ng Nag-uusap na Pamilya’

MANILA: San Jose del Monte City Rep. Florida Robes on Thursday urged the House of Representatives to declare the month of February as “Buwan ng Nag-uusap na Pamilya” in a bid to create mental health awareness among family members and address rising cases of mental health problems among the youth.

“As a mental health advocate, I believe in a practical and manageable solution to prevent and avert the loss of lives brought about by the invisible pandemic of depression and suicide. The recurring theme in these suicide stories is the lack of effective communication among members of the family,” Robes said in a statement.

The lady solon said government should take the lead role to address rising cases of mental health problems among youth and proposed the creation of a “multi-agency task force” to spearhead programs and activities that will create mental health awareness among family members in communities.

Earlier Tuesday in a privilege speech, Robes revealed that depression, suicide, and mental health disorders have been plaguing the Filipino youth prior and even after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bulacan lawmaker cited a study conducted by Global School-Based Student Health Survey Philippines which showed that an estimated 17 percent of youth in the 13-17 age bracket have attempted suicide at least once a year.

“Ironically, the quarantine restrictions at the start of the pandemic kept parents and their children in the confines of their home but still many families failed to address issues on depression and suicide. The 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study revealed that symptoms of depression among our youth spiked from 2013 to 2021,” she said.

The same study showed a doubling of suicide ideation and suicide attempts among our youth from 2013 to 2021 where she said children and young adults (aged 15-24) have considered ending their lives, “when this is the stage where it is supposed to be the time that they are building their dreams and conquering the world.”

The same survey said that in 2013, 574,000 or 3 percent of Filipino youth attempted to end their life.

“It is alarming to know that, in 2021, around 1.5 million Filipino youth or 7 percent committed suicide attempts,” Robes said. “Six out of ten of the respondents reportedly did not reach out to anyone about it. And, if ever they did, who did they run to for help,”

According to Robes, 25 percent sought help from friends instead of their parents or guardians. Only 7 percent of those who thought of committing suicide reached out to their parents, and 5 percent from relatives.

“This is heartbreaking. As parents, we ought to be the first people that our children run to in times of need. Tayo dapat ang unang sumbungan at takbuhan ng ating mga anak, ang hinahanap nila kapag sila ay malungkot o nasasaktan (We should be the first ones to be sought for help by our children when they are lonely or hurt),” she said.

“A simple conversation with our children may be that last sliver of hope to save their lives before it is too late. Hence, this representation calls for a measure declaring the month of February as the ‘Buwan ng Nag-uusap na Pamilya.’ There is no greater love than the unconditional love of family,” Robes said.

For a wider government and community intervention to address these problems, Robes urged several government agencies, especially the Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Commission on Women and Children to spearhead programs and activities that will “create mental health awareness among families, initiate dialogue between parents and children, capacitate both parents and their children to effectively express themselves and engage in healthy and affirmative conversations with passion.”

She also urged families and communities to take initiatives supporting effective communication within families.

“There is a need to provide avenues to bring families to talk again,” Robes said.

Source: Philippines News Agency