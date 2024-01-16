Solon vows to continue protecting press freedom vs. disinformation

MANILA: A senator reiterated on Tuesday his commitment to address disinformation that continues to affect press freedom. Senator Robinhood Padilla, who chairs the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, emphasized the significance of press freedom to the Philippine democracy which is still "under threat" by fake news. "Without press freedom, the public cannot make the right decisions which are guided by the proper information and opinions," Padilla said. "This is what I have been trying to address as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media -- through the formulation of legislation that will punish the spread of disinformation, while respecting the freedom of the press as enshrined in our Constitution," he added. Padilla said he is still looking forward to the time when press freedom will be "exercised responsibly" without any form of disinformation on all media platforms. He also reiterated his support for the House Bill No. 454 or the Media Workers' Welfare Act stil l pending in the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development with his panel as secondary committee. The measure seeks to ensure minimum wages, allowances, and benefits for media workers; urge media workers to be truthful and responsible; and promote an atmosphere that is conducive to a productive, free, and fruitful media work. Source: Philippines News Agency