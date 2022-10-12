Solon urges gov’t to show empathy, fairness to POGO workers

A lawmaker on Tuesday called on the government to exercise empathy and fairness in dealing with workers of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

This came as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is currently in the process of deporting some 48,000 POGO workers after the firms employing them had their authority to operate canceled or revoked by the Philippine Amusement Gaming and Corp. (PAGCOR).

“We have to achieve balance in our policy, and practice empathy and fairness toward the illegal POGO workers who have come here to find employment. Tandaan natin na marami rin tayong kababayan sa ibang bansa na inihihingi natin ng maayos na pagtrato (We should remember that we have many fellow Filipinos working abroad and we want them to be treated fairly). Let us show the world that we are not a country that demands what it cannot practice on its own shores. We have always been a country known for our humanity,” Rizal 4th District Rep. Fidel Nograles said in a statement.

Nograles also expressed hope that Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is fully aware of the situation, saying “he was the one who said we have a potential humanitarian crisis at hand”.

He also reminded that the Philippines is bound by international statutes as a signatory of United Nations conventions on labor, and is thus obliged to extend protection and support to foreign workers in the country.

The lawmaker also reserved judgment on whether POGOs should be dismantled or allowed to stay in the Philippines, especially as doing so would also affect the livelihood of thousands of Filipinos employed in the sector.

According to the Association of Service Providers and POGOs (ASPAP), its member firms employ a total of 23,118 Filipinos, 11,766 of whom are direct hires and 11,342 indirect ones, on top of the 17,130 foreign nationals who are legally employed in the gaming sector.

Nograles urged that before jumping to conclusions, all stakeholders must first be given the chance to air their side.

He said this would entail subjecting all POGO firms to a labor inspection to check on their compliance with labor laws. The government would have to check occupational and health standards in these firms to ensure that these are not “dens of abuse”.

He added that having a clearer picture of POGOs’ compliance with the country’s laws, including the payment of taxes, would help in crafting a better policy regarding the industry

Source: Philippines News Agency