Solon to heed PRRD’s reminder to fight anomalies in gov’t

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has vowed to heed the reminder of President Rodrigo Duterte to call his attention should the lawmaker find irregularities in the use of public funds.

“Alam n’yo po, parati naming napag-uusapan ni Pangulong Duterte lalung-lalo na sabi nya, ‘Bong, sa nalalabi kong isang taon at siyam na buwan’, lalabanan daw talaga niya ‘yung korapsyon. Lalabanan namin ang korapsyon sa gobyerno,” Go said during a radio interview on Tuesday.

(You know, President Duterte always reminds me, ‘Bong, with the remaining one year and nine months of his term in office’, he would really fight corruption. We will fight corruption in government.)

Go also assured that friendships and politics will not get in his and Duterte’s way of fighting corruption.

“Sabi niya na walang pipiliin, walang kaibigan kahit na sino, kahit na kaibigan natin, kahit na tumulong noong kampanya, kahit na kasamahan natin, pag pumasok sa korapsyon ay lalabanan namin,” said Go.

(He said no one will be singled out, no friends, everyone, even our friends, even those who helped in the campaign, even our colleagues, if they are involved in corruption, we will fight them.)

The senator also said Duterte is a very reasonable man and he acknowledges those who perform their job well as public servants.

Go also said he would not hesitate to “talk like an opposition” when it comes to corruption issues in order to expose wrongdoings and hold the culprits accountable.

“As a legislator, parte ng mandato ko ang mag-fiscalize at siguraduhin na nasusunod o naiimplementa ang mga batas. Sa mga kasamahan ko sa gobyerno, kahit magka-alyado tayo, basta may mali, magsasalita po ako. Umabot na sa punto na sinabihan ako ng Pangulo na ‘to talk like an opposition’ kapag corruption na ang pinag-uusapan,” he said.

(As a legislator, part of my mandate is to fiscalize and ensure that laws are implemented and complied with. To my colleagues in government, even though we are allies, if there’s something wrong, I’ll speak up. It sometimes comes to a point that the President would tell me that I talk like an opposition when corruption is discussed.)

During his weekly Talk to the People address, Duterte said Go should not be hesitant to call out any wrongdoing in the government.

Go agreed with what the President told him, saying it is one of his oversight duties as a senator to ensure that public funds are accounted for and not a single centavo is wasted or stolen due to corruption.

The President also thanked the Senator for his industry during the same occasion.

Go has also vowed to ensure that those involved in deep-rooted, systemic, and systematic corruption will be held accountable and put in jail.

“As long as there are people like you in government, we will not stop in our efforts to remove rotten eggs like you who are destroying public service and the public’s trust in government,” Go said.

Expressing his love for his countrymen, Go said he will always put their interest first before anything else.

Source: Philippines News Agency