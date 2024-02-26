Solon to give P10-M reward to cops over gang leader’s neutralization

LEGAZPI CITY: Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Elizaldy Co on Monday committed a PHP10-million reward from his pocket to the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel involved in the neutralization of criminal gang leader Gilbert Concepcion. Concepcion, whose group was involved in a series of liquidations, extortion, abduction, rape, gunrunning, gun-for-hire activities and robbery incidents in Albay, Camarines Sur and other adjacent areas, was killed in a shootout with arresting police operatives in Parañaque City last Jan. 24. Co, who is the House Appropriations Committee chair, thanked the PNP for the accomplishment during the flag-raising ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City, where he was guest of honor and speaker. "Thank you very much, malaking bagay po sa amin sa Bicol ang pagkahuli and pag-neutralize ng Concepcion Gang. Matagal na namin pinoproblema yan (The capture and neutralization of the Concepcion Gang is a big deal for us in Bicol. We've had that problem for a long time)," he said during th e live-streamed event. Co said he regularly rewards operatives and agencies that capture criminals and terrorists in the region. He added Congress is always willing to support the PNP in its programs concerning security and the fight against criminality. "Bukas po ang pintuan ng Kongreso lalo na ng aking tanggapan sa inyong mga kahilingan (The door of the Congress, especially my office is open to any request from the police). We have your back as you have ours. You are the guardians of our nation's security and defense, we honor your daily sacrifices for our nation. Saludo po ako sa Pambansang Pulisya, Saludo po ako sa Bagong Pilipinas (I honor the National Police, I honor the New Philippines)," the lawmaker said. Meanwhile, the Medalya ng Katangitanging Gawa was awarded to Police Regional Office Bicol (PRO5) Regional Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon for the successful implementation of "Coplan (Case Operational Plan) Iron" that resulted in the death of Concepcion. Source: Philippines News Agency