Solon seeks to modernize practice of medical technology

Senator Joseph Victor 'JV' Ejercito has filed a measure seeking to modernize the practice of medical technology in the Philippine and ensure global competitiveness of the profession In Senate Bill No. 2007 or the "Philippine Medical Technology Act of 2023' which he filed on Tuesday, Ejercito noted that the law governing the practice of medical technology has not been amended or revised since Republic Act 5527 was enacted in 1969, or 54 years thereafter. 'Health and information technology have evolved rapidly, lifestyles have become complex, and national and global competition have rendered the law obsolete and in need of revision to properly address the existing and evolving demands of the medical technology profession,' he said in his explanatory note. 'The practice of medical technologists in laboratories now include research, academe, informational technology, quality assurance, and other non-traditional areas where knowledge of medical technology is a must,' he said. Under his proposal, a Professional Regulatory Board of Medical Technology (PRBMT) shall be created under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) which, among others, shall look into conditions affecting the practice of medical technology in the Philippines and, whenever necessary, adopt such measures as may be deemed proper for the maintenance of good ethics and standards in the practice of medical technology. It shall also prescribe the qualifications and training of medical technologists with regard to special fields of the profession and to supervise their special examination to be conducted by the Commission. SB 2007 also seeks to update the scope of the practice of medical technology to include molecular and cytogenetic technologies, drug testing, phlebotomy and teaching, training and supervising students in Medical Technology Education Program. Furthermore, it seeks to upgrade the minimum base pay of entry-level Registered Medical Technologists, and improve the practice of medical technology to ensure global competitiveness of the profession. The bill, according to Ejercito, will 'develop and nurture competent, virtuous, productive and well-rounded' medical technologists whose standard of practice and service shall be world class, and ensure the continued growth and development of the professional practice of medical technology in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency