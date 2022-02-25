﻿Solon seeks special session on fuel excise tax suspension

A party-list lawmaker on Thursday urged Congress to hold a special session to approve bills that would reduce or suspend excise taxes on oil products.

Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor said Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Senate President Vicente Sotto lll should endorse to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte the proposal of House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero to hold a special session regarding the matter as this week marks the eighth time in a row that fuel price hikes took effect.

“I support the proposal of my colleagues. We have to act fast to provide relief to our people in the wake of soaring gas prices, which have now increased by more than PHP20 per liter due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine and its western allies,” Defensor said.

He said Congress should not wait for street protests and threats of crippling transport and labor strikes before suspending or scrapping fuel taxes to bring down the pump prices of petroleum products.

“We don’t have control over the worsening situation in Russia-Ukraine, but we certainly have control over the taxes we have imposed on our people,” Defensor said.

He warned that if the fighting erupts, it would send the price of crude oil in the world market and fuel prices “skyrocketing”, noting that tensions have caused the cost of crude oil to soar to almost USD100 per barrel from USD60 last year.

He said under the Constitution, it is the President who has the power to convene Congress to a special session any time during its adjournment.

“President Duterte may be waiting for what our leaders in Congress have to say on the proposed special session to reduce oil taxes and fuel prices. After all, it was the legislature that imposed and even increased these levies,” Defensor said.

Defensor has authored House Bill No. 10411, which calls for the suspension of the increase in oil levies under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law up to Dec. 31, 2024.

He said shelving fuel levies would bring down pump prices by PHP6 per liter for diesel, PHP10 for gasoline, PHP5 for kerosene, and PHP33 per 11-kilogram cylinder for liquefied petroleum gas.

Source: Philippines News Agency