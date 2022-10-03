Solon seeks more perks for films vying in Oscars

Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed a resolution seeking more incentives for Filipino filmmakers to support the country’s quest for the coveted but elusive Oscars, which she said will put the Philippines on the map for world-class talents.

In filing House Resolution 451, Villar urged the House Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts to look into the plight of Philippine cinema to promote more film productions, revive its “renaissance and golden era,” and maximize efforts to secure the country’s first nomination or a win in the prestigious Academy Awards (Oscars) given by the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Best International Feature Film.

“There is a need to assess the overall situation of the Philippine cinema and movie industry, and if possible, create a seed fund or increase the allocation for the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP’s) Oscars Assistance Program for the development and marketing campaigns of world-class Filipino films to be sent to the Academy,” she said.

Villar said such perks will help filmmakers cover expenses for promotional materials aimed at voting members of the Academy.

This comes as the Philippines officially sent director Erik Matti’s “On the Job: The Missing 8” as its official entry for Best International Feature Film for the upcoming 95th Oscar Awards.

The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September last year where actor John Arcilla was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Sisoy Salas. The film also received a five-minute standing ovation in Venice.

She noted that the country has a vast supply of creative people who produced world-class and compelling films that won awards in various international film festivals such as Berlin, Venice and Cannes.

Filipino actors and films also received similar recognitions from various A-List international film festivals like Cairo, Locarno, Montreal, Tallin, Warsaw and International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam in The Netherlands, among others.

But despite these honors, Villar said the Philippines has yet to secure a nod or even a shortlist for the coveted Academy Awards or the Oscars.

The Philippines has sent more than 30 films to the Academy, with the film “Genghis Khan” by National Artist for Film Manuel Conde being the first one to be sent in 1953. The last film sent by the FDCP to the Oscars was the film “Mindanao” by acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza in 2020.

The country failed to send an entry to the 94th Academy Awards, with the FDCP citing budget constraints.

“Securing a nomination, win or even a shortlist in the prestigious Oscars will put the Philippines on the map for world-class talents, thus potentially opening more employment and livelihood opportunities for Filipinos,” Villar said.

Source: Philippines News Agency