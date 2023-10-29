Solon pushes creation of national SK federation

As 23.4 million registered youth voters troop to their voting precincts to choose their Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials on Monday, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian pushed for the passage of his proposed bill creating a national federation for the SK to empower youth participation in governance. Gatchalian, who called for peaceful and honest barangay and SK elections, made his proposal in Senate Bill No. 1058, which seeks to amend Section 21 of the SK Reform Act of 2015 (Republic Act No. 10742) as no national organization for the SK was established to strengthen its vital role in nation-building. Under the proposed measure, the Nasyonal na Pederasyon ng Sangguniang Kabataan is organized and shall be composed of the elected presidents of the Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan. In the provinces, the Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan is composed of convenors of the Pambayan and Panlungsod na Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan. In the municipalities, Pambayang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan is composed of the SK Chairpersons of barangays in the municipality, while in the cities the Panlungsod na Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan will be composed of the SK chairpersons of barangays in the city. 'Sa pamamagitan ng SK, nabibigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kabataan na maging bahagi ng pamamalakad ng ating mga komunidad (Through SK, we can give our youth a chance to part of governance in our communities),' Gatchalian said. 'Ngunit maaari pa nating mapalawak ang kanilang ambag sa lipunan. Kaya naman isinusulong nating lumikha ng pambansang pederasyon para mapaigting natin ang kakayahan ng SK na maging bahagi ng pamumuno ng ating bansa (But we can further increase their contribution to the society. That's why I'm pushing for the creation of national federation to hone the skills of our youth in nation building),' he added. The proposed measure also provides that the elected president of the Nasyonal na Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan shall serve as an ex officio member of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP). In filing the proposed measure, Gatchalian, a former three-term mayor of Valenzuela City, recognized how the SK has provided the youth with an avenue for participation in various levels of government, including local legislation, and the implementation of programs and projects. By creating a national SK organization, Gatchalian aims to promote more efficient and effective networking and consensus-building, especially when it comes to addressing governance issues and implementing projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency