Solon lauds groundwork-setting in first 100 days of PBBM admin

A party-list lawmaker on Friday ‘highly commended” President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on his first 100 days in office for effectively laying the groundwork for the administration’s programs.

“Not many appreciate the importance of any administration’s first 100 days. It is at this time that an administration sets the trajectory of its governance agenda and lays down the groundwork to address pressing national issues. And President Marcos has done that,” Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo said.

“By uniting the leadership and appointing competent Cabinet secretaries, as well as gathering trillions in foreign investments, the President has set the momentum for the herculean task of fulfilling his campaign promises. Indeed, I am excited and optimistic of what is yet to come for this administration,” he said.

In his first 100 days as president, Marcos went to three foreign trips — Indonesia, Singapore and the US — to strengthen foreign ties, meet Filipinos abroad, and encourage investors to do business in the Philippines.

From Sept. 18 to 24, he made his first working visit to the US, where he attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

In total, he brought home business commitments amounting to USD18.92 billion (over PHP1 trillion), estimated to generate around 134,285 jobs.

“On top of it all, the President was able to reach out to the thousands of overseas Filipino workers in these countries, assuring them of the government’s appreciation for their continuing contribution to the country’s economic growth, and its commitment to look after their welfare,” said Salo, who chairs the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs.

He said Marcos’ appointment of experts, capable economists and technocrats to his Cabinet, bodes well for addressing the ongoing inflation, the weakening of the peso, and the economic recovery efforts as restrictions ease after the quarantine.

Likewise, Marcos’ legislative priorities, which include government reorganization and right-sizing, are consistent with the people’s desire for a streamlined and efficient bureaucratic process, he added.

“And I, as member of Congress representing the Kabayan Partylist, shall continue to extend our unqualified support to the Marcos administration in improving the lives of our people through relevant policies and meaningful reforms,” Salo said.

The lawmaker, however, admitted that there is so much work to be done as the administration has just started the nation’s journey toward economic and health recovery.

Nevertheless, with an overwhelming mandate of more than 31 million votes, he said the Filipino people have a boosted morale and are very eager to do their part for the country,

“We understand that there is a chip on the President’s shoulder, especially coming on the heels of the highly commended administration of former President (Rodrigo) Duterte. Despite his unification efforts, there are a number of naysayers. I am confident though that, in due time, they will be proven wrong,” he said.

“I am very optimistic. With the proper systems put in place in the first 100 days, President Marcos will be able to deliver on his campaign promises,” Salo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency